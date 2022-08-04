Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
August 2, 2022 6:42 am
Ukraine’s Operational Command “South” reported that three people have now died from the Russian attack on a minibus near Dovhove, Kherson Oblast. The minibus was reportedly carrying seven people evacuating from the temporarily occupied village of Starosillia, Kherson Oblast. The survivors have been hospitalized in Kryvyi Rih.

The Kyiv Independent news desk
