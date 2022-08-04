Update: Death toll due to Russian shelling of evacuating minibus rises to 3
August 2, 2022
Ukraine’s Operational Command “South” reported that three people have now died from the Russian attack on a minibus near Dovhove, Kherson Oblast. The minibus was reportedly carrying seven people evacuating from the temporarily occupied village of Starosillia, Kherson Oblast. The survivors have been hospitalized in Kryvyi Rih.