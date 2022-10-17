Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
September 24, 2022 11:07 amby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Ukraine’s General Staff reported that two people were killed and two were injured in Russia’s attack on Odesa with Iranian Shahed-136 drones on Sept. 23.

The Kyiv Independent news desk
