Update: Death toll due to Russian attack on Odesa with Iranian kamikaze drones rises
This item is part of our running news digest
September 24, 2022 11:07 am
Go to the source of this newsSEE OUR NEWS DIGEST
Ukraine’s General Staff reported that two people were killed and two were injured in Russia’s attack on Odesa with Iranian Shahed-136 drones on Sept. 23.
Independent journalism
for an independent Ukraine
for an independent Ukraine
Independence is an expensive currency. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price to preserve its independence. Support Ukraine's trusted journalism in its darkest hour.