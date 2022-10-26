Update: 4 injured following Russia's strike on Dnipro gas station
October 26, 2022 8:43 am
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Governor Valentyn Reznichenko reported that four people were injured following a Russian strike that hit a gas station in the city Dnipro in the evening on Oct. 25. They are being treated at a local hospital. According to Reznichenko, the missile strike killed two people – including a pregnant woman.
Independent journalism
for an independent Ukraine
for an independent Ukraine
Independence is an expensive currency. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price to preserve its independence. Support Ukraine's trusted journalism in its darkest hour.