Wednesday, October 26, 2022

Update: 4 injured following Russia's strike on Dnipro gas station

October 26, 2022 8:43 amby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Governor Valentyn Reznichenko reported that four people were injured following a Russian strike that hit a gas station in the city Dnipro in the evening on Oct. 25. They are being treated at a local hospital. According to Reznichenko, the missile strike killed two people – including a pregnant woman.

