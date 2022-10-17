Update: 19 killed, 105 injured as a result of Russia's missile attacks
October 11, 2022 8:47 am
Ukraine's State Emergency Service provided updated information on casualties following Russia's widespread missile attacks across Ukraine on Oct. 10.
