Update: 1 killed in Russian attacks on Merefa in Kharkiv Oblast
January 8, 2023 3:55 am
One person was killed in a Russian missile attack on the town of Merefa, around 30 kilometers from the city of Kharkiv, on Jan. 7.
Kharkiv Oblast Governor Oleh Syniehubov wrote on Telegram that a 50-year-old man was killed as a result of the attacks.
Russian forces also attacked the outskirts of Zaporizhzhia on Jan. 7.
The attacks took place amid the Kremlin’s supposed “Christmas truce,” which it said would last from Jan. 6 to Jan. 7. Russia broke the truce within an hour of when it was meant to come into effect.
“The Kyiv Independent is thebest
English-language source
English-language source
for news about Ukraine, from Ukraine. It is independent journalism at its best, building on years of incredible work by many others who also understood the importance of a free press to democracy.”
Emily C.,Kyiv Independent community member