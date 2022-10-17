Unexploded landmines wound 8 in Kharkiv Oblast.
September 22, 2022 6:52 pm
A 67-year-old resident of the village of Hrakove and a 52-year-old resident of the village of Chkalovske are among the wounded, the Kharkiv Oblast police reported.
