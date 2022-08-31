UN nuclear watchdog group leaves Kyiv for Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant
August 31, 2022 7:49 am
During a briefing in Kyiv, International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director General Mariano Grossi said the mission will cross the front line for the first time and requires security guarantees from Russia and Ukraine. Grossi adds that the IAEA intends to spend several days at the Zaporizhzhia plant to examine and stabilize the situation, as well as to establish permanent representation.
