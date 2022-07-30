UN called on 'all parties' to avoid torture after Russian soldiers appear to cut off body parts of Ukrainian POW.
July 29, 2022 11:48 pm
In an official statement, the UN Human Rights Monitoring Mission said it was "appalled by the latest videos, apparently showing the beating, castration, and shooting of a captured soldier from the Ukrainian Armed Forces by a man, who appears to be a member of the Russian forces." Monitoring Mission added that "if confirmed, these actions would constitute war crimes."