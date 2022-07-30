Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
externalUN called on 'all parties' to avoid torture after Russian soldiers appear to cut off body parts of Ukrainian POW.

July 29, 2022 11:48 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
In an official statement, the UN Human Rights Monitoring Mission said it was "appalled by the latest videos, apparently showing the beating, castration, and shooting of a captured soldier from the Ukrainian Armed Forces by a man, who appears to be a member of the Russian forces." Monitoring Mission added that "if confirmed, these actions would constitute war crimes."

