UN: 16,462 civilian casualties in Ukraine due to Russia’s war
November 7, 2022 11:58 pm
According to the UN’s human rights agency, as of Nov. 6, Russia’s full-scale war against Ukraine has killed at least 6,490 civilians and injured at least 9,972. The agency notes that the actual figures are likely considerably higher.
