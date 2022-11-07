Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
UN: 16,462 civilian casualties in Ukraine due to Russia's war

This item is part of our running news digest

November 7, 2022 11:58 pm
According to the UN’s human rights agency, as of Nov. 6, Russia’s full-scale war against Ukraine has killed at least 6,490 civilians and injured at least 9,972. The agency notes that the actual figures are likely considerably higher.

The Kyiv Independent news desk
