Ukrinform: First group of wounded Ukrainians arrive in Latvia for treatment
August 9, 2022 5:03 am
Twenty one seriously injured Ukrainians from active war zones have arrived at the Riga Eastern Clinical University Hospital on Aug. 8. Most of the patients are young and enduring injuries from shelling or explosions, says a hospital official. Latvia’s Health Minister said that the country is ready to receive hundreds more victims of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.