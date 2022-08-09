Tuesday, August 9, 2022

August 9, 2022 5:03 amby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Twenty one seriously injured Ukrainians from active war zones have arrived at the Riga Eastern Clinical University Hospital on Aug. 8. Most of the patients are young and enduring injuries from shelling or explosions, says a hospital official. Latvia’s Health Minister said that the country is ready to receive hundreds more victims of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. 

