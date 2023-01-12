Help us reach 10,000 membersSupport our reporting
Thursday, January 12, 2023

Ukrainians buy over $6 million in military bonds on “Diia” government application

by The Kyiv Independent news deskJanuary 12, 2023 1:06 am
Ukrainians purchased over 250,000 military bonds through the state e-service application Diia, contributing to a government initiative to raise funds for military and medical equipment. 

Minister of Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov, said on his Telegram channel that the bonds amount to almost Hr 250 million ($6.8 million).

The bonds are intended for weapons, helmets, body armor, and medicine for the “speedy liberation of Donetsk, Mariupol, Sevastopol, Enerhodar and other occupied cities,” Fedorov wrote. 

Fedorov ended his post by saying that "each bond is an investment in the defeat of Russia, aid to the military and support for the economy of Ukraine."

Diia is a state mobile application launched by Fedorov and his team to achieve President Volodymyr Zelensky's promise to digitize government services. It is used by more than 18 million people out of Ukraine’s 41 million adult population.


The Kyiv Independent news desk
The Kyiv Independent news desk

We are here to make sure our readers get quick, essential updates about the events in Ukraine.

