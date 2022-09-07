Ukrainian oligarch’s companies exposed in tax evasion scheme.
September 7, 2022 7:15 pm
Bureau of Economic Security reported on Sept. 7 that companies linked to "one of the richest Ukrainians" didn't pay Hr 108 million ($3 million) worth of taxes. The bureau did not name the oligarch but said he owns a fertilizer production business and was sanctioned by the National Security and Defense Council. Ukrainian media report that the mentioned businessman is Dmytro Firtash, a Ukrainian oligarch who has lived in Austria since 2014 and is charged with corruption by the U.S.
