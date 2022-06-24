Ukrainian official urges Scholz to deliver heavy weapons quickly.
This item is part of our running news digest
June 3, 2022 11:05 pm
Ruslan Stefanchuk, the speaker of the Ukrainian parliament, met German Chancellor Olaf Scholz in Berlin and urged Germany to supply Marder infantry fighting vehicles and Leopard main battle tanks. Stefanchuk also met German Defense Minister Christine Lambrecht and discussed the possible supplies of German submarines to Ukraine. Scholz has been repeatedly criticized for blocking and delaying weapons supplies to Ukraine.