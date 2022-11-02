Ukrainian military targets 3 Russian ammunition depots in the south

Ukraine's Operational Command "South" reported that Ukrainian forces killed 25 Russian troops and destroyed a Grad multiple rocket launcher, Akatsia self-propelled large-caliber howitzer, one Nona self-propelled artillery and mortar installation, Tor anti-aircraft missile complex, and 11 armored vehicles over the past 24 hours on the southern front line. Ukraine's military also destroyed three ammunition depots in Mykolaiv and Kherson oblasts.