Ukrainian military targets 3 Russian ammunition depots in the south
November 2, 2022 3:31 am
Ukraine's Operational Command "South" reported that Ukrainian forces killed 25 Russian troops and destroyed a Grad multiple rocket launcher, Akatsia self-propelled large-caliber howitzer, one Nona self-propelled artillery and mortar installation, Tor anti-aircraft missile complex, and 11 armored vehicles over the past 24 hours on the southern front line. Ukraine's military also destroyed three ammunition depots in Mykolaiv and Kherson oblasts.
Independent journalism
for an independent Ukraine
for an independent Ukraine
Independence is an expensive currency. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price to preserve its independence. Support Ukraine's trusted journalism in its darkest hour.