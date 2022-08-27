Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
logo_headerSaturday, August 27, 2022

externalUkrainian military hits Russian air defense facility in Kherson

This item is part of our running news digest

August 27, 2022 3:45 amby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Share:

On Aug. 26, Operational Command “South” reported that they killed 24 Russian troops and destroyed three Giatsint self-propelled guns, two Smerch multiple rocket launchers, Pion self-propelled artillery, NONA self-propelled mortar system, one ammunition depot, and five units of armored and military vehicles. The Ukrainian military also struck concentrations of equipment and personnel in Novopetrivka and Olhyne in Kherson Oblast.  

externalGo to the source of this newsSEE OUR NEWS DIGEST
The Kyiv Independent news desk
Author:  The Kyiv Independent news desk
The Independence Day they said we wouldn’t be celebrating
Today marks six months of Russia's full-scale invasion and 31 years of Ukrainian independence. Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price to defend their independence. Join our fight.

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

Ok