Ukrainian military hits Russian air defense facility in Kherson
August 27, 2022 3:45 am
On Aug. 26, Operational Command “South” reported that they killed 24 Russian troops and destroyed three Giatsint self-propelled guns, two Smerch multiple rocket launchers, Pion self-propelled artillery, NONA self-propelled mortar system, one ammunition depot, and five units of armored and military vehicles. The Ukrainian military also struck concentrations of equipment and personnel in Novopetrivka and Olhyne in Kherson Oblast.
