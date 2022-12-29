Ukrainian military downs missile in Sumy Oblast

Ukraine's Northern Operational Command reported that they downed a Russian missile over Sumy Oblast at around 8:26 a.m. local time. In the meantime, explosions were heard in Kyiv Oblast and the capital. Kyiv City Military Administration confirmed that air defense has been active and urged the citizens to remain in shelters.

Air raid alerts sounded across every Ukrainian oblast, including occupied Crimea, in the early morning of Dec. 29.