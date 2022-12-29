Help us reach 10,000 membersSupport our reporting
Support us
AboutTeamJobsJoin The Team
Support us
AboutTeamJobsJoin The Team
Thursday, December 29, 2022

Ukrainian military downs missile in Sumy Oblast

by The Kyiv Independent news deskDecember 29, 2022 8:38 am
Share

Ukraine's Northern Operational Command reported that they downed a Russian missile over Sumy Oblast at around 8:26 a.m. local time. In the meantime, explosions were heard in Kyiv Oblast and the capital. Kyiv City Military Administration confirmed that air defense has been active and urged the citizens to remain in shelters. 

Air raid alerts sounded across every Ukrainian oblast, including occupied Crimea, in the early morning of Dec. 29.

The Kyiv Independent news desk
The Kyiv Independent news desk

We are here to make sure our readers get quick, essential updates about the events in Ukraine.

“The Kyiv Independent is thebest
English-language source
for news about Ukraine, from Ukraine. It is independent journalism at its best, building on years of incredible work by many others who also understood the importance of a free press to democracy.”
Emily C.,Kyiv Independent community member
visamasterCardpaypal

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

OK