This item is part of our running news digest

September 28, 2022 3:40 amby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Ukraine’s Southern Operational Command reported on Sept. 27 that they killed 58 Russian soldiers and destroyed a tank and seven military vehicles. Ukraine's forces also downed Orlan-10 drone in Kherson Oblast and Russian Su-35 fighter jet in Mykolaiv region. 

