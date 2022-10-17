Ukrainian military destroys Russian forces, equipment in the south
This item is part of our running news digest
September 28, 2022 3:40 am
Go to the source of this newsSEE OUR NEWS DIGEST
Ukraine’s Southern Operational Command reported on Sept. 27 that they killed 58 Russian soldiers and destroyed a tank and seven military vehicles. Ukraine's forces also downed Orlan-10 drone in Kherson Oblast and Russian Su-35 fighter jet in Mykolaiv region.
Independent journalism
for an independent Ukraine
for an independent Ukraine
Independence is an expensive currency. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price to preserve its independence. Support Ukraine's trusted journalism in its darkest hour.