Ukraine's Operational Command "South" reported that on Sept. 29, Ukraine's army hit the Russian command post in Beryslavsky district and the drone control point in Davydiv Brid in Kherson Oblast. Ukrainian forces also killed 43 Russian soldiers and destroyed four tanks, four Msta-B and Msta-S howitzers, two self-propelled Hyacinth-S, guns and 2 two Grad missile launchers. Two Russian Su-25 fighter jets were downed in Mykolaiv Oblast.