externalUkrainian intelligence: Russia has involved at least 160,000 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24.

August 27, 2022 8:34 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Vadym Skybytsky, representative of Ukraine's Intelligence Directorate, said that the number does not include Russian national guard members, who are tasked to hold Russian-occupied regions. He also added that Russia plans to mobilize additional 90,000 military personnel to fight against Ukraine.

