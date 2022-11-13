Ukrainian intelligence: Russia faces medicine shortages due to sanctions
November 13, 2022 5:44 pm
Russia's Health Ministry has issued an order obliging all country's regions to create a stockpile of medicines for four months, according to the Defense Ministry's Intelligence Directorate.
Russian surgeons face a decrease in medicine supply, which affects the medical industry and force them to indefinitely postpone operations, it reported.
