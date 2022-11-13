Support us
AboutTeamJobsJoin The Team
Support us
AboutTeamJobsJoin The Team
Sunday, November 13, 2022

Ukrainian intelligence: Russia faces medicine shortages due to sanctions

by The Kyiv Independent news deskNovember 13, 2022 5:44 pm
Share

Russia's Health Ministry has issued an order obliging all country's regions to create a stockpile of medicines for four months, according to the Defense Ministry's Intelligence Directorate.

Russian surgeons face a decrease in medicine supply, which affects the medical industry and force them to indefinitely postpone operations, it reported.

The Kyiv Independent news desk
The Kyiv Independent news desk
One hell of a year
Last November, the Kyiv Independent was founded by 30 journalists who were fired for defending their editorial independence. One year later, we are the voice of Ukraine bringing you the unfiltered truth about Russia’s brutal war. Stand with the Kyiv Independent.
photo-0
photo-1
photo-2
visamasterCardpaypal

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

OK