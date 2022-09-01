Ukrainian government to double payment to individuals housing IDPs
September 1, 2022 8:08 am
Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk said that Ukrainians providing housing to internally displaced people will receive about $25 dollars per person starting Oct. 1.
