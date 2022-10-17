Ukrainian forces sink Russian military barge on Dnipro River in Kherson Oblast
September 20, 2022 4:15 am
Ukraine’s Southern Operational Command reported on Sept. 19 that the Ukrainian military sank a Russian barge loaded with military personnel, equipment, and weapons while it was attempting to cross the Dnipro near Nova Kakhovka and Kozatske.
