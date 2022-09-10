Ukrainian forces liberate Vasylenkov and Artemivka in Kharkiv Oblast
September 11, 2022 1:37 am
President Volodymyr Zelensky announced on Sept. 10 that the servicemen of the 113th Separate Territorial Defense Brigade liberated the two settlements in Kharkiv Oblast.
