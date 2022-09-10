Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
logo_headerSaturday, September 10, 2022

externalUkrainian forces liberate Vasylenkov and Artemivka in Kharkiv Oblast

This item is part of our running news digest

September 11, 2022 1:37 amby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Share:

President Volodymyr Zelensky announced on Sept. 10 that the servicemen of the 113th Separate Territorial Defense Brigade liberated the two settlements in Kharkiv Oblast. 

externalGo to the source of this newsSEE OUR NEWS DIGEST
The Kyiv Independent news desk
Author:  The Kyiv Independent news desk
Independent journalism
for an independent Ukraine
Independence is an expensive currency. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price to preserve its independence. Support Ukraine's trusted journalism in its darkest hour.

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

Ok