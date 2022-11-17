Ukrainian forces destroy Russian equipment in Ukraine’s south on Nov. 16.
November 17, 2022 5:00 am
Southern Operational Command reported that Ukraine’s military carried out 45 fire missions, injuring five Russian soldiers and destroying three armored vehicles.
In the Beryslav district of Kherson Oblast, Ukraine’s military shot down two drones using small arms, the command added.
One hell of a year
Last November, the Kyiv Independent was founded by 30 journalists who were fired for defending their editorial independence. One year later, we are the voice of Ukraine bringing you the unfiltered truth about Russia’s brutal war. Stand with the Kyiv Independent.