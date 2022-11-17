Support us
Thursday, November 17, 2022

Ukrainian forces destroy Russian equipment in Ukraine’s south on Nov. 16.

by The Kyiv Independent news deskNovember 17, 2022 5:00 am
Southern Operational Command reported that Ukraine’s military carried out 45 fire missions, injuring five Russian soldiers and destroying three armored vehicles.

In the Beryslav district of Kherson Oblast, Ukraine’s military shot down two drones using small arms, the command added.

The Kyiv Independent news desk
