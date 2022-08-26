Ukrainian forces destroy communication and logistic hubs in Kherson Oblast
This item is part of our running news digest
August 26, 2022 4:46 am
Go to the source of this newsSEE OUR NEWS DIGEST
Operational Command "South" reported that they killed 20 Russian troops, and destroyed two armored vehicles, the communication center of the 98th Guards Airborne Division in Kherson's Oblast Dudchany, and an ammunition depot in Novovoskresensk.
The Independence Day they said we wouldn’t be celebrating
Today marks six months of Russia's full-scale invasion and 31 years of Ukrainian independence. Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price to defend their independence. Join our fight.