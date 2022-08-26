Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
externalUkrainian forces destroy communication and logistic hubs in Kherson Oblast

August 26, 2022 4:46 amby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Operational Command "South" reported that they killed 20 Russian troops, and destroyed two armored vehicles, the communication center of the 98th Guards Airborne Division in Kherson's Oblast Dudchany, and an ammunition depot in Novovoskresensk.

