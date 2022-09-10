Ukrainian forces destroy 9 tanks, 75 Russian troops killed in south
September 10, 2022 2:49 am
Ukraine’s Southern Operational Command reported on Sept. 9. that the situation in southern Ukraine remains “tense but under control." Ukraine's military destroyed nine tanks, two Msta-B howitzers, and eight units of armored vehicles, killing 75 Russian troops, the command said.
