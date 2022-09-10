Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
externalUkrainian forces destroy 9 tanks, 75 Russian troops killed in south

This item is part of our running news digest

September 10, 2022 2:49 amby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Ukraine’s Southern Operational Command reported on Sept. 9. that the situation in southern Ukraine remains “tense but under control." Ukraine's military destroyed nine tanks, two Msta-B howitzers, and eight units of armored vehicles, killing 75 Russian troops, the command said.

