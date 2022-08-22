Operational Command “South” reported that they killed 20 Russian soldiers and destroyed a self-propelled Msta-S howitzer, two S-300 missile systems, a self-propelled Giatsint-S howitzer , a Nebo-M radar system, a 120 mm mortar, and three armored vehicles. A Russian missile in Mykolaiv Oblast's Bashtanka destroyed a residential building and injured a child, while Zelenodolsk was targeted using Uragan multiple rocket launcher. The attack destroyed multiple residential buildings, killing one civilian and injuring six more.