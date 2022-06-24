Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
logo_headerFriday, June 24, 2022

externalUkrainian activist arrested in Crimea.

This item is part of our running news digest

June 17, 2022 2:53 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Share:

The activist took part in the blockade of trade between mainland Ukraine and Russian-annexed Crimea initiated by several Ukrainian civil society groups in 2015-2016, Russian state news agency TASS reported. The blockade was a protest against Russia's annexation of Crimea and political repressions on the peninsula. The activist was allegedly a security guard of Lenur Islyamov, one of the organizers of the blockade, according to TASS. He has been charged by the occupation authorities with being a member of an "unlawful armed group."

externalGo to the source of this newsSEE OUR NEWS DIGEST
The Kyiv Independent news desk
Author:  The Kyiv Independent news desk

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

Ok