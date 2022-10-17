Ukraine's UN envoy: 'Russia once again proved that it is a terrorist state'
October 11, 2022 4:51 am
Following Russia's missile attacks across Ukraine on Oct. 10, Ukraine’s Permanent Representative to the UN Sergiy Kyslytsya said at a special session of the UN General Assembly that "the whole world once again saw the true face of a terrorist state that is killing our people."
The special session was planned for Oct. 10 to begin debating whether to demand Russia reverse course on annexing four of Ukraine's oblasts.
