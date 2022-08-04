Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
externalUkraine’s postal service halts work in Russian-occupied territories.

This item is part of our running news digest

August 1, 2022 8:24 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Igor Smelyansky, head of state-owned Ukrposhta, said that the country's postal service works only in the regions controlled by Ukraine. The state-owned company was able to operate in Zaporizhzhia and Kherson oblasts “under the pressure," pay pensions and transfer people money. However, starting Aug. 1, the company will not continue its work in occupied territories due to high risks and the threat of robbery. 

The Kyiv Independent news desk
Author:  The Kyiv Independent news desk

