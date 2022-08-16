Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
This item is part of our running news digest

August 16, 2022 1:55 amby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Operational Command “South” reported on Aug. 15 that Ukrainian forces killed 23 Russian troops and destroyed a 152 mm gun-howitzer and seven units of armored and military vehicles. Ukraine’s military also reportedly conducted airstrikes on two Russian strongholds and areas with Russian equipment. 

