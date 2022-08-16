Ukraine’s military: Ukrainian forces destroy Russian ammunition depot in southern Ukraine
August 16, 2022 1:55 am
Operational Command “South” reported on Aug. 15 that Ukrainian forces killed 23 Russian troops and destroyed a 152 mm gun-howitzer and seven units of armored and military vehicles. Ukraine’s military also reportedly conducted airstrikes on two Russian strongholds and areas with Russian equipment.