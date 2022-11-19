Ukraine’s military targets Russian concentration of troops, equipment in Ukraine’s south
November 19, 2022 2:48 am
Southern Operational Command reported that Ukraine’s military killed 26 Russian troops and destroyed two tanks near Oleshky, Kherson Oblast on Nov. 18.
The Ukrainian army also struck the Russian concentration of military equipment and personnel near Kinburnska spit in Mykolaiv Oblast, killing seven Russian troops and destroying two armored vehicles.
