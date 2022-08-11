Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
externalUkraine’s military targets 2 Russian ammunition depots, equipment centers

August 11, 2022 3:41 amby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Operational Command “South” reported that Ukrainian forces killed 41 Russian troops and destroyed three “Msta-B” howitzers, one “Eleron-3” drone, a control center and seven armored and military vehicles. The Ukrainian army also carried out six airstrikes in the Beryslav district in Kherson Oblast, hitting positions of Russian personnel, weapons and equipment. 

The Kyiv Independent news desk
