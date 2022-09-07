Ukraine’s Operational Command “South” reported on Sept. 6 that the situation in southern Ukraine remains “tense and dynamic." However, Ukraine's military destroyed five tanks, 12 Msta-B and Msta-s howitzers, three Giatsint-B towed guns, three units of armored vehicles, and reportedly killed 83 Russian troops. Ukraine's forces have also downed a Russian Su-25 fighter jet and Orlan-10 drone.