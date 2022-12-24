Ukraine's military: Russian forces shell Sumy Oblast nearly 30 times in less than 2 hours

On the morning of Nov. 29, Russian troops fired artillery at the border settlements in Ukraine's northern Sumy Oblast nearly 30 times in just an hour and a half, Ukraine's Operational Command North reported.

There were no casualties among military personnel or losses of equipment, the command said. The information on civilian casualties and damages to infrastructure is yet to be published.

The day before, Russia fired at Sumy Oblast 129 times, Governor Dmytro Zhyvytskyi said. No casualties were reported.