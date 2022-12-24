Help us reach 10,000 membersSupport our reporting
Support us
AboutTeamJobsJoin The Team
Support us
AboutTeamJobsJoin The Team
Saturday, December 24, 2022

Ukraine's military: Russian forces shell Sumy Oblast nearly 30 times in less than 2 hours

by The Kyiv Independent news deskNovember 29, 2022 4:36 pm
Share

On the morning of Nov. 29, Russian troops fired artillery at the border settlements in Ukraine's northern Sumy Oblast nearly 30 times in just an hour and a half, Ukraine's Operational Command North reported.

There were no casualties among military personnel or losses of equipment, the command said. The information on civilian casualties and damages to infrastructure is yet to be published.

The day before, Russia fired at Sumy Oblast 129 times, Governor Dmytro Zhyvytskyi said. No casualties were reported.

The Kyiv Independent news desk
The Kyiv Independent news desk

We are here to make sure our readers get quick, essential updates about the events in Ukraine.

We don’t want a lot for Christmas
Our Christmas wishlist this year is power generators, a Starlink, warm sleeping bags, and candles. But the thing we need most is your support. Help us reach our goal of 10,000 members by the end of the year.
visamasterCardpaypal

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

OK