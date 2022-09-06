Ukraine's military: Russian forces place equipment in churches, kindergartens
September 6, 2022 8:07 am
In Kherson Oblast, Russian troops have placed military equipment in kindergartens in the Verkhnii Rohachyk settlement as well as in churches in the village of Chervonyi Mayak, according to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. Russian forces are also using a church as a field hospital in the village of Mala Komyshuvakha in Kharkiv Oblast, the General Staff reported.
