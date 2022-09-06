Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
September 6, 2022 3:18 amby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Ukraine’s Operational Command “South” reported on Sept. 5 that Ukraine's military destroyed four Russian tanks, one Kamov Ka-50 helicopter, 12 units of armored vehicles, four Msta-B and Msta-s howitzers, three Giatsint-B and Giatsint-S self-propelled guns, and killed 86 Russian troops. Ukrainian forces also conducted 18 strikes on Russian positions and support points and destroyed four ammunition depots, one communication station, and one anti-tank missile system. 

