This item is part of our running news digest

September 2, 2022 8:31 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Ukraine’s Operational Command “South” reported on Sept. 2 that Ukrainian forces killed 37 Russian troops and destroyed three tanks, four Msta-B howitzers, a Grad multiple rocket launcher, 10 armored vehicles, and an ammunition depot.

