Ukraine’s military: Russia continues to sustain losses in southern Ukraine
This item is part of our running news digest
September 2, 2022 8:31 pm
Ukraine’s Operational Command “South” reported on Sept. 2 that Ukrainian forces killed 37 Russian troops and destroyed three tanks, four Msta-B howitzers, a Grad multiple rocket launcher, 10 armored vehicles, and an ammunition depot.
