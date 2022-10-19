Ukraine's military kills Russian troops, destroys equipment on southern front line
October 19, 2022 4:05 am
Ukraine's Operational Command "South" reported on Oct. 18 the Ukrainian forces killed 84 Russian troops and destroyed a tank, two large-caliber howitzers, three armored vehicles, and three ammunition depots in Kherson Oblast's Beryslavskyi district and Mykolaiv's Oblast's Bashtanskyi districts.
