Ukraine's military kills Russian troops, destroys equipment on southern front line

This item is part of our running news digest

October 19, 2022 4:05 am
Ukraine's Operational Command "South" reported on Oct. 18 the Ukrainian forces killed 84 Russian troops and destroyed a tank, two large-caliber howitzers, three armored vehicles, and three ammunition depots in Kherson Oblast's Beryslavskyi district and Mykolaiv's Oblast's Bashtanskyi districts.

The Kyiv Independent news desk
Author:  The Kyiv Independent news desk
