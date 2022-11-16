Ukraine's military executes over 100 strikes against Russian forces in Ukraine's south, destroys 2 ammunition depots

Southern Operational Command reports on Nov. 16 that at least 17 Russian troops were killed over the past 24 hours on the southern front line, and the Ukrainian military also destroyed 15 armored vehicles, two self-propelled artillery units, and an Orlan-10 drone. Two Russian ammunition depots in Kherson Oblast's Oleshky and Nova Kakhovka were destroyed.

The command also reported that Russia continues to keep 14 ships in the Black Sea, including four missile carriers with 20 Kalibr cruise missiles on board.