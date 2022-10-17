Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
This item is part of our running news digest

October 6, 2022
Ukraine's Operational Command "South" reported early on Oct. 6 that the country's air defense downed six Russian kamikaze drones in the southern Odesa and Mykolaiv regions. Over the reporting period, the Ukrainian military also killed 58 Russian troops and destroyed nine tanks, 17 armored vehicles, four large-caliber howitzers Msta-S and Msta-B, and Akatsiya self-propelled howitzer on the southern front line.

The Kyiv Independent news desk
Author:  The Kyiv Independent news desk
