Ukraine's military downs 6 Russian kamikaze drones in Mykolaiv, Odesa oblasts
October 6, 2022 5:49 am
Ukraine's Operational Command "South" reported early on Oct. 6 that the country's air defense downed six Russian kamikaze drones in the southern Odesa and Mykolaiv regions. Over the reporting period, the Ukrainian military also killed 58 Russian troops and destroyed nine tanks, 17 armored vehicles, four large-caliber howitzers Msta-S and Msta-B, and Akatsiya self-propelled howitzer on the southern front line.
