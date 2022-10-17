Ukraine's military destroys Russian troops, equipment in the south on Oct. 16
October 17, 2022 5:10 am
Ukraine's Operational Command "South" reported that on Oct. 16 Ukrainian forces killed 50 Russian troops and destroyed two tanks, three large-caliber howitzers, Giatsint self-propelled guns, a self-propelled artillery installation, a mortar, a Tor missile system, anelectronic warfare station, and three armored vehicles.
