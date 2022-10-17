Ukraine’s military destroys Russian troops, equipment in the south
September 25, 2022 4:33 am
Ukraine’s Operational Command “South” reported that Ukrainian forces also killed 57 Russian troops and destroyed 30 pieces of equipment, including two Msta-B howitzers, Gvozdika and Akatsiya self-propelled howitzers, a Grad missile rocket launcher, and 19 different vehicles. Ukrainian forces also downed two Orlan-10 UAVs and a Shahed-136 drone on Sept. 24 and destroyed three Russian ammunition depots in the Mykolaiv and Kherson oblasts.
