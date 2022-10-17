Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
October 14, 2022 4:42 amby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Ukraine's Operational Command "South" reports that the Ukrainian army has destroyed one Uragan multiple rocket launcher, a Grad missile launcher as well as TOS-1 Solntsepyok (Sunheat) heavy flamethrower system. The Russian military also reportedly lost three tanks, and three command posts of the 35th army division. Ukraine's Armed Forces have also downed two Orlan-10 drones. 

