Ukraine's military destroys Russian equipment on southern front line on Nov. 6

November 7, 2022 3:22 amby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Ukraine's Southern Operational Command reported that the Ukrainian army killed 14 Russian troops and destroyed three armored vehicles, UAV ground control station, and three ammunition depots in Beryslav and Kherson districts over the past 24 hours. 


