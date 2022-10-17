Ukraine’s military destroys Russian equipment in southern Ukraine on Sept. 30
October 1, 2022 4:22 am
Ukraine’s Operational Command “South” reported that Ukrainian forces killed 10 Russian troops and destroyed two Msta-S self-propelled howitzers, a Grad missile rocket launcher, a heavy flamethrower system, three tanks, and two infantry fighting vehicles on Sept. 30.
According to the command, air defense units downed one Russian Ka-52 helicopter in Kherson Oblast. Ukraine’s military also reportedly shot down one Orlan-10 drone over Kherson Oblast and one in Odesa Oblast.
Independent journalism
for an independent Ukraine
for an independent Ukraine
Independence is an expensive currency. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price to preserve its independence. Support Ukraine's trusted journalism in its darkest hour.