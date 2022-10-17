Ukraine’s military destroys Russian equipment in southern Ukraine on Sept. 30

Ukraine’s Operational Command “South” reported that Ukrainian forces killed 10 Russian troops and destroyed two Msta-S self-propelled howitzers, a Grad missile rocket launcher, a heavy flamethrower system, three tanks, and two infantry fighting vehicles on Sept. 30.

According to the command, air defense units downed one Russian Ka-52 helicopter in Kherson Oblast. Ukraine’s military also reportedly shot down one Orlan-10 drone over Kherson Oblast and one in Odesa Oblast.