Ukraine’s military destroys barge with personnel, equipment in southern Ukraine
This item is part of our running news digest
September 18, 2022 4:30 am
Ukraine’s Operational Command “South” reported that Ukrainian forces also killed 62 Russian troops and destroyed two UAVs and five armored vehicles on Sept. 17. Russian soldiers attempted to advance but were pushed back by Ukrainian defenders in Kherson Oblast, the command said.
