Ukraine’s military destroys 3 ammunition depots in southern Ukraine on Oct. 28.
October 29, 2022 4:48 am
Ukraine’s Operational Command “South” reported that Ukrainian forces also killed 34 Russian troops and destroyed two Grad missile launchers, four tanks, one Giatsint self-propelled gun, a towed howitzer, and three mortars on Oct. 28.
