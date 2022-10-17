Ukraine’s military destroys 2 Russian ammunition depots in southern Ukraine on Sept. 18
September 19, 2022 8:27 am
Ukraine’s Operational Command “South” reported that Ukrainian forces also killed 29 Russian troops and destroyed two Msta-S howitzers, one Msta-B howitzer, and one BMP-3 infantry fighting vehicle on Sept. 18.
