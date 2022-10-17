Ukraine’s military defeats 151 Russian troops in southern Ukraine on Sept. 20
September 21, 2022 4:57 am
Ukraine’s Operational Command “South” reported that Ukrainian forces also destroyed seven tanks, 19 armored and military vehicles, four Msta-S and Msta-B howitzers, two Akatsiya self-propelled howitzers, and four self-propelled artillery installations.
